DUBAI, April 25 Dubai is planning to raise $1.25
billion from a two-tranche Islamic bond sale on Wednesday, with
final price guidance for both tranches tighter than indicated
initially.
The price range for the five-year portion was set at between
4.90 and 4.95 percent and for the ten-year at between 6.45
percent and 6.50 percent, arranging banks said, indicating
healthy appetite for the new issue.
Sources said order books were almost $4 billion when books
closed at about 0830 GMT.
Each tranche will be at least $500 million.
Citi, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Dubai
Islamic Bank and HSBC are bookrunners on the
deal, the emirate's first after nearly a year. It last tapped
debt markets with a $500 million 10-year issue in June.
