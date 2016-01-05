DUBAI Jan 5 The emirate of Sharjah is planning
to raise funds through a dollar-denominated sukuk of benchmark
size, sources aware of the matter said on Tuesday, in what could
be the first sovereign sukuk issuance from the region this year.
Six local and international banks have been mandated for the
sukuk including HSBC, which is leading the transaction, two of
the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the
information isn't public.
The sovereign is aiming to issue the Islamic bond in the
first quarter of the year and could announce investor meetings
for the deal as early as this month, the sources added.
Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean in excess of
$500 million.
An official at Sharjah's department of finance declined to
comment on the matter.
