DUBAI Feb 15 The Dubai government will
continue to support state-linked entities, the chairman of its
Supreme Fiscal Committee said on Wednesday, two weeks after it
walked away from debt talks at Dubai Group.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, who is also chairman of
Dubai's largest bank Emirates NBD and Emirates airline
, spoke on the sidelines of an economic outlook event.
"We will continue to support the GREs (government-related
entities)," said Sheikh Ahmed, who is uncle to the ruler of
Dubai and a close advisor.
Earlier in February, sources told Reuters the Supreme Fiscal
Committee had walked away from talks on the $10 billion
restructuring of Dubai Group, part of Dubai ruler Sheikh
Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum's personal investment vehicle,
Dubai Holding.
Asked whether the Dubai Financial Support Fund, created in
2009 to help Dubai entities, will need to be replenished after
shelling out billions to support state-linked firms, such as
Dubai World, Sheikh Ahmed replied: "I am pleased with
the way business is going in every aspect."
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Amran Abocar)