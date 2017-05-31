SHANGHAI/TAIPEI May 31 Taiwan's foreign
ministry said on Wednesday it had protested to Dubai-based
airline Emirates over reports that the carrier asked Taiwanese
cabin crew to stop wearing the flag of the self-ruled island on
their uniforms, under pressure from Beijing.
Screenshots of an internal email purportedly sent to
Emirates staff circulated online this week, telling cabin crew
to use the Chinese flag instead of Taiwanese flag pins. The
directive was linked to a demand from the Chinese government,
the email said.
China regards Taiwan as a renegade province after defeated
Nationalists fled there in 1949, after losing a civil war to the
Communists. Beijing has not ruled out the use of force to bring
the self-governed island under its control.
Taiwan's foreign ministry told Reuters its Dubai
representative office in Dubai had protested to Emirates.
"A few hours later the company e-mailed to apologize, and
said the request was not correct and was not appropriate, but
that it still asked Taiwanese crew members to not wear any flag
badge, including our flag," the ministry said in a statement.
Emirates is not ordering its Taiwanese crew to wear China's
flag badge, the ministry said.
Emirates did not comment directly on the screenshots, but
said that an internal email on Tuesday told cabin crew to remove
a flag pin from their uniforms and replace it with another.
"This email was sent in error and has since been retracted.
Our intent is to recall the flag pins worn by all our cabin crew
as part of our uniform update," an Emirates spokeswoman said.
"All cabin crew are no longer required to wear a flag pin as
part of their uniform. Emirates apologises for the communication
error."
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying told a daily
briefing she had not heard of the incident and did not know
anything about it.
Relations between the two sides have cooled since Taiwan
President Tsai Ing-wen took power last year, because she refuses
to concede the self-ruled island is part of China, and Beijing
fears she wants to push it toward formal independence.
Emirates flies to five cities, including Beijing and
Zhengzhou in mainland China, which is set to overtake the United
States as the world's largest aviation market by 2024. It flies
daily from Dubai to Taipei.
Hundreds of Internet users left images of the Taiwanese flag
and comments on Emirates Facebook page on Wednesday, criticising
the internal email.
"Even if the one-China policy is to be respected, they
should have tried discussing this problem and finding an
alternative solution with their Taiwanese employees before
issuing such a letter," said a user who goes by the name Barton
Cheng.
