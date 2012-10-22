DUBAI Oct 22 Dubai-based Islamic mortgage
provider Tamweel posted a 46.5 percent drop in
third-quarter profit, missing analysts' forecasts after being
hit by higher provisions and funding costs.
Tamweel, majority owned by Dubai Islamic Bank,
made net profit of 8.4 million dirhams ($2.3 million) in the
three months to Sept 30, compared to 15.7 million dirhams in the
prior-year period, according to Reuters calculations.
Arqaam Capital and EFG Hermes forecast a third-quarter
profit of 22 million dirhams and 23 million dirhams
respectively.
"During the third quarter of 2012, Tamweel continued to
implement its prudent approach to provisioning, ensuring the
long-term profitability of the company and its ability to
capitalise on the upturn in the UAE property market," Abdulla
Ali Al Hamli, chairman of Tamweel, said in a statement on
Monday.
The statement did not elaborate on the higher provisioning,
nor why and by how much the cost of financing its lending
operations increased.
Net profit for the first nine months of the year stood at 45
million dirhams, versus a 71 million dirhams profit in the
corresponding period of 2011, the statement said.
Operating income for the first nine months quarter was 452
million dirhams, up slightly from 446 million dirhams in the
year-ago period.
The company postponed a $235 million asset-backed
securitisation in July following a tepid response from potential
investors.
Shares in Tamweel, a favourite of retail investors, were 0.7
percent up on Monday before the announcement.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Writing by David French; Editing
by Hans-Juergen Peters)