DUBAI Oct 30 Dubai mortgage lender Tamweel on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit more than tripled from a year earlier due to lower provisions.

The company made a profit of 27.6 million dirhams ($7.51 million) for the three months to Sept. 30, up from 8.6 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2012, according to a statement to Dubai's bourse.

Two analysts forecast Tamweel's profit would be between 24 million and 27 million dirhams.

The company's quarterly operating income was 137.5 million dirhams, down from 146.3 million dirhams a year ago.

Tamweel's impairments and other provisions fell to 15.8 million dirhams in the third quarter. This compares with impairments of 24.8 million dirhams for the same period of last year.

Tamweel will delist from Dubai's bourse after parent firm Dubai Islamic Bank acquires all of its mortgage affiliate. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Sami Aboudi)