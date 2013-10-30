DUBAI Oct 30 Dubai mortgage lender Tamweel
on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit more than
tripled from a year earlier due to lower provisions.
The company made a profit of 27.6 million dirhams ($7.51
million) for the three months to Sept. 30, up from 8.6 million
dirhams in the corresponding period of 2012, according to a
statement to Dubai's bourse.
Two analysts forecast Tamweel's profit would be between 24
million and 27 million dirhams.
The company's quarterly operating income was 137.5 million
dirhams, down from 146.3 million dirhams a year ago.
Tamweel's impairments and other provisions fell to 15.8
million dirhams in the third quarter. This compares with
impairments of 24.8 million dirhams for the same period of last
year.
Tamweel will delist from Dubai's bourse after parent firm
Dubai Islamic Bank acquires all of its mortgage
affiliate.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Sami Aboudi)