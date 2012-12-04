DUBAI Dec 4 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) is planning to issue a dual-tranche dollar-denominated bond this week, arranging banks said on Tuesday.

The company, rated A by Standard & Poor's and majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi government, will issue two tenors, maturing January 2018 and January 2023.

TAQA completes investor meetings on Tuesday and has mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings , National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Plc to arrange the deal. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Amran Abocar)