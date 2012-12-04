DUBAI Dec 4 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
(TAQA) is planning to issue a dual-tranche
dollar-denominated bond this week, arranging banks said on
Tuesday.
The company, rated A by Standard & Poor's and majority-owned
by the Abu Dhabi government, will issue two tenors, maturing
January 2018 and January 2023.
TAQA completes investor meetings on Tuesday and has mandated
BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings
, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard
Chartered Plc to arrange the deal.
(Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing
by Amran Abocar)