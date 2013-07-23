DUBAI, July 23 Abu Dhabi's Shuweihat 2 (S2)
power and water plant plans to price a project bond worth up to
$825 million on Thursday, arranging banks said.
S2 is 54 percent owned by Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
(TAQA). Early price talk for the bond, which matures
in 2036 was set in the 6.25 percent area.
The deal is open to U.S. institutional investors due to its
144a-compliant structure, and will be issued as a bond by Ruwais
Power Co.
Last month, the company held a series of investor meetings
ahead of a potential issue, which coincided with significant
volatility in global fixed income markets.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings
, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, National Bank of
Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered are mandated
bookrunners on the transaction.
