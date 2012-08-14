* TAQA Q2 net 447 mln dhs vs 435 mln dhs, up 2.8 pct -
statement
* Weak gas prices in North America hold back profit
* Oil & gas revs down 4.8 pct in Q2
ABU DHABI, Aug 14 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
on Tuesday reported nearly flat quarterly profit
growth as weak gas prices in North America dented revenues.
The state-owned oil explorer and power supplier made a net
profit of 447 million dirhams ($121.7 million) in the second
quarter compared to 435 million dirhams in the year-ago period,
a rise of 2.8 percent, TAQA said in a statement.
Total revenues fell 14.5 percent in the quarter to 6.04
billion dirhams versus 7.06 billion dirhams in second quarter
last year, with revenues from oil and gas falling 4.8 percent on
a year-on-year basis, to 2.98 billion dirhams from 3.11 billion
dirhams.
North American gas prices have continued to weaken with
Henry Hub prices reaching a 10-year low in February 2012, Carl
Sheldon, chief executive of TAQA said in the statement.
"Prices have since recovered somewhat, but overall gas price
weakness has had a significant impact on our North American
performance," he said.
TAQA, owned 75 percent by the government of Abu Dhabi
completed the sale of all its holdings in Tesla Motors
for 956 million dirhams in April, realizing a gain of 415
million dirhams, the statement said.
The firm had nearly 20 billion dirhams of undrawn liquidity
at the end of the second quarter, Stephen Kersley, chief
financial officer, said.