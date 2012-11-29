DUBAI Nov 29 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
(TAQA), the state-owned firm which is buying a number
of BP's North Sea assets, has hired five banks to arrange
investor meetings ahead of a potential benchmark-size bond sale,
lead arrangers said.
TAQA, in which the Abu Dhabi government owns a majority
stake, picked BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc, HSBC
Holdings, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and
Standard Chartered Plc to arrange investor meetings in
Asia, London, and the United States.
A potential benchmark-size dollar-denominated bond may
follow after investor meetings, a document from lead arrangers
said on Thursday.
Benchmark-size offerings are typically at least $500 million
in size.
On Wednesday, TAQA said it was buying some of BP's
North Sea assets for over $1.3 billion.