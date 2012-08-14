DUBAI Aug 14 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA), a state-owned oil explorer and power supplier, said on Tuesday that second-quarter net profit edged up 3 percent to 447 million dirhams ($122 million) in the second quarter from 435 million a year earlier.

Total revenues dropped to 6.04 billion dirhams from 7.07 billion because of a drop in oil and gas revenues. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)