ABU DHABI Aug 13 Abu Dhabi National Energy
Company (TAQA), the state-controlled oil explorer and
power supplier, swung to a net loss of 421 million dirhams
($114.7 million) in the second quarter as revenues from oil and
gas nearly halved.
This compares with a net profit of 239 million dirhams in
the same quarter of last year, TAQA said in a bourse filing on
Thursday.
Revenues from oil and gas fell to 1.59 billion dirhams in
the second quarter versus 3.08 billion dirhams in the prior-year
period. Oil and gas production decreased 5 percent in the first
half this year to 150,000 barrels per day.
TAQA said it had cut oil and gas headcount by 22 per cent
and head office jobs by 32 percent since July 2014.
The firm is well-positioned to achieve the targeted 1.5
billion dirhams annual savings by end of this year, it said in
the statement.
TAQA, 75 percent owned by the government of Abu Dhabi,
posted a net loss of 3.01 billion dirhams for 2014.
