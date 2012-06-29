ABU DHABI, June 29 Abu Dhabi's Tourism
Development Investment Company (TDIC), builder of branches of
the Louvre and Guggenheim, made a net loss of 1.27 billion UAE
dirhams ($346 million) in 2011 due to asset writedowns amid a
regional property slump.
The state-owned company added that higher deliveries of
residential properties this year may help the state-owned
developer break even in 2012.
The loss, "driven predominantly by increased depreciation of
newly completed assets, was lower than projected due to strong
cost control across the company", TDIC said in a statement on
state news agency WAM.
In an interview in February, TDIC said it had an operating
loss of between 150 million dirhams to 200 million dirhams
before EBIDTA in 2010 and could double its losses in 2011.
"A combination of the opening of revenue-generating assets
and exceptional residential sales suggests that 2012's financial
statements could show a positive EBITDA performance for the
first time in the company's history," Ahmed al Fahim, executive
director of sales and leasing said.
TDIC's sales totalled 2.1 billion dirhams in 2011 and the
company had over 2 billion dirhams in cash at the end of the
year, the statement said.
($1=3.6730 UAE dirhams)
