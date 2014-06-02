ABU DHABI, June 2 Abu Dhabi's Tourism Development & Investment Company (TDIC), which is building branches of the Louvre and Guggenheim in the emirate, narrowed its losses in 2013 as revenue rose.

The wholly state-owned company made a net loss of 1.13 billion dirhams ($307.7 million) in 2013 compared to a loss of 2.15 billion dirhams in the prior year, a bourse filing in London, where TDIC has debt instruments listed, said on Tuesday.

Its revenue for 2013 increased to 3.58 billion dirhams from 1.27 billion dirhams in the previous year, it added. ($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates Dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)