ABU DHABI Oct 22 Dubai Holding's telecom unit
could conclude the sale of stakes in two other telecom firms in
the next few months, its chief executive said, part of a
strategy by state-linked companies to sell assets to repay the
emirate's debt pile.
Dubai Holding, owned by the ruler of the emirate,
is among a group of state-linked companies trying to recover
from a 2009 property crash. The firms face debt repayments of
about $50 billion over the next three years.
Its unit, Emirates International Telecommunications LLC
(EIT) is seeking to sell its 35 percent stake in Tunisia's
state-owned Tunisie Telecom and 26 percent stake in Dubai-based
mobile phone retailer Axiom Telecom.
J.P. Morgan Chase estimates the sales of the minority stakes
could generate $1 billion in total.
EIT Chief Executive Deepak Padmanabhan said on Tuesday that
formal sale processes were underway.
"The process (Tunisian sale) is still going on. Given the
current political climate it would be a few months ... The
government has been so far supportive but it is the overall
political climate that is the challenge," he told reporters on
the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi.
After the murders of two left-wing politicians triggered
street protests, Tunisia this year slid into its worst political
crisis since the overthrow of autocratic president Zine
al-Abidine Ben Ali in January 2011.
On the Axiom Telecom sale, Padmanabhan said: "The process is
on, it will take a couple of months."
In August, Reuters reported that a unit of Libya's sovereign
wealth fund was in talks to buy a 35 percent stake in Tunisie
Telecom from EIT, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Padmanabhan confirmed the Libyan interest but added that
there were several parties interested in the stake.
Credit Suisse is advising EIT on the Tunisie
Telecom stake sale, while Citigroup Inc is advising on the
Axiom Telecom deal.
EIT is set to take a big hit on the Tunisie Telecom stake it
bought for $2.25 billion in 2006. J.P. Morgan valued it at $650
million in July.
Asked about the hit it could take, Padmanabhan said: "The
market will decide the stake and its value. We have to go to the
board to make a decision."
He said no other sales were planned, adding that EIT's
investments in Greece and Malta were doing well. "All our assets
are performing well on a year-on-year basis," he said.
EIT also has no plans to sell its stake in Dubai's du
telecom operator. "It is a long-term strategic
holding," he said.
