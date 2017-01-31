DUBAI Jan 31 United Arab Emirates telecom company Du said it had shed "tens" of jobs as part of months of restructuring, its CEO told reporters on Tuesday.

"Streamlining an organisation means that you find pockets of efficiency and some positions have been made redundant ... I triggered this process in April/May last year," Osman Sultan said.