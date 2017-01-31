BRIEF-Siyata Mobile Q1 adj EDITBA $163,000 vs $28,000 a year earlier
* Siyata mobile inc- q1 2017 revenue of about $4.9 million versus about $2.7 million in q1 2016
DUBAI Jan 31 United Arab Emirates telecom company Du said it had shed "tens" of jobs as part of months of restructuring, its CEO told reporters on Tuesday.
"Streamlining an organisation means that you find pockets of efficiency and some positions have been made redundant ... I triggered this process in April/May last year," Osman Sultan said. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; writing by Noah Browning; editing by Jason Neely)
* Siyata mobile inc- q1 2017 revenue of about $4.9 million versus about $2.7 million in q1 2016
May 29 British Airways expects to run a full flight schedule at London's Heathrow on Tuesday after a worldwide computer system failure at the airline stranded 75,000 passengers over a holiday weekend, the airport said on Monday.