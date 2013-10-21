* Service was meant to be introduced by mid-2008
* Will allow customers to switch operators and keep number
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Oct 21 The United Arab Emirates will
allow mobile phone number portability by December, its telecoms
regulator said on Monday, more than five years after the service
was meant to be introduced to boost competition in the
state-controlled sector.
Number portability would allow customers of rival operators
Etisalat and du to switch providers and keep
the same phone number.
The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) had said
this would be introduced by mid-2008, but the service has been
repeatedly delayed, with the regulator citing technical issues.
The TRA will now introduce number portability by December,
it said in a statement on Monday.
Du ended Etisalat's domestic monopoly in 2007, though both
companies are majority owned by state-linked institutions and
analysts say that competition between the two is relatively
benign compared with other markets in the Gulf and Europe.
Du had a 47 percent share of the UAE's mobile subscribers at
the end of June, according to its second-quarter results.
Du and Etisalat have yet to agree a deal to allow
competition in fixed-line services, more than four years after
negotiations began. The two companies already offer fixed-line,
broadband and television packages in the UAE, but not in the
same districts, with du largely confined to the newer areas of
Dubai.
(Editing by David Goodman)