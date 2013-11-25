DUBAI Nov 25 The UAE telecom regulator on
Monday fined former monopoly Etisalat for blocking
text messages that would have provided its customers with
details on how to switch to rival operator du.
The penalty is a rare rebuke in the United Arab Emirates,
where both operators are majority-owned by state institutions
and the regulator is often seen by analysts as more interested
in protecting the companies' revenues than standing up for
consumer interests.
The case comes ahead of the launch of mobile number
portability next month in the country after a delay of more than
five years.
This will allow subscribers to retain the same phone number
when changing provider and could be a crucial tool for Etisalat
and du - the only two mobile operators - in trying to lure
high-value business customers and people on monthly contracts
from their rival.
Etisalat is the bigger player in both of these segments and
is seen by analysts as having more to lose from the introduction
of the service.
Du launched a publicity campaign urging people to send a
text message to a specific number to receive information
relating to number portability.
Etisalat blocked this number from around Nov. 21, preventing
its customers from receiving du's response, a Telecommunication
Regulatory Authority (TRA) statement said.
The regulator ordered Etisalat to lift the block on Friday
and on Monday issued a "Violation Decision" against the operator
for failing to do so, the statement said.
The TRA separately told Reuters it had also fined Etisalat,
but declined to reveal how much, adding the block was now
removed.
"We regret that this happened," du Chief Executive Osman
Sultan told Reuters. "But I'm quite confident the operators will
work in a good spirit to make number portability ... give a good
choice for customers."
Etisalat did not respond to requests for comment.
Du has rapidly built up market share since ending Abu
Dhabi-based Etisalat's domestic monopoly in 2007, reaching
near-parity in the mobile market within a few years.
Analysts have attributed du's growth to its more nimble
pricing tariffs and marketing strategy - it was the first to
introduce per-second billing, for example - and a slow response
from Etisalat, with the Gulf's No.2 telecom operator by market
value more preoccupied with expanding abroad.
Etisalat has changed much of its senior management in recent
years, recruiting foreign heads of marketing, finance and
strategy, with the new team focusing more on its domestic
market, provider of the vast majority of third-quarter profit
despite the company having operations in 15 countries.
Etisalat's more competitive stance has helped it win back
some mobile market share - du's share was 46.4 percent as of
Oct. 31, down from 47.2 percent a year earlier, according to
Dubai-based du's third-quarter earnings report.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Pravin Char)