DUBAI Oct 19 The United Arab Emirates' two
telecom operators will launch competition in fixed-line business
and television services within 9-12 months, the chief executive
of No.2 company du said on Monday.
Du and rival Etisalat are both ultimately
majority-owned by state institutions and the UAE has been slow
to permit competition in the lucrative home telecoms market.
In July, the two operators began allowing consumers to
choose between them for fixed phone line and broadband services,
du CEO Osman Sultan said the following month.
Yet television services are still provided on a de facto
monopoly basis, with each operator the sole supplier in
differing districts and du largely confined to the newer areas
of Dubai.
Consumers will be able to choose their television service
provider within 9-12 months, Sultan told a news conference on
Monday, predicting business customers will be able to switch
broadband and fixed phone-line supplier within the same
timeframe.
Negotiations to allow completion in fixed line and broadband
took six years, while television and business broadband require
a more complicated form of network sharing and is taking even
longer to arrange, Sultan said.
Du's share of fixed services revenue was about 15 percent,
Sultan estimated in August.
(Editing by David Evans)