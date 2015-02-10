DUBAI Feb 10 Telecom operator du said
on Tuesday that a long-delayed deal on network sharing to allow
competition in broadband, TV and landline services in the United
Arab Emirates has been agreed and should be effective by the end
of the year.
Negotiations between du and larger rival Etisalat
have dragged on since early 2009, even though the federal-run
Emirates Investment Authority is the largest shareholder in both
operators.
The two companies offer fixed-line phone, broadband and
television packages in different districts, with du largely
confined to Dubai's newer areas. Network sharing would allow
them to compete in the same areas.
"We are not there yet," du's chairman, Ahmad Bin Byat, told
reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai. "It's just
a matter of a couple of months I guess at the maximum. The
agreement is in place, the legality has been sorted out."
Du said last July that network sharing would be introduced
by the end of 2014, while an Etisalat bond prospectus mentioned
the same deadline.
Byat on Tuesday blamed the delay on technical issues in
making the operators' networks compatible.
"It took longer than expected," he said. "What is important
for us ... is to make sure they (customers) get a better
experience than today."
Analysts say a desire to protect shareholder value has led
to little real competition in UAE telecoms, with the Emirates
Investment Authority owning 39.5 percent of du and 60 percent of
Etisalat. The government nets dividends from the two operators
and also levies heavy taxes on the sector.
Byat hinted the UAE could consider licensing Internet
service providers (ISPs) - common in developed markets - as well
as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), which do not own
networks but instead lease capacity from mobile providers.
"We don't want more fibre and networks because it is
expensive and it is inefficient," Byat said. "What we want is to
get more services to the public in more competitive and seamless
ways."
(Reporting by David French, writing by Matt Smith; Editing by
Susan Fenton)