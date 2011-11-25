(Adds detail)

LONDON Nov 25 French oil major Total and trading house Vitol have won a tender to supply the United Arab Emirates fuel retailer Emarat with 1.2 million tonnes of 95 RON gasoline in 2012, traders said on Friday.

Vitol won 65 percent of the volume, while the rest was awarded to Total. The full volume of a further 100,000 tonnes of 98 RON gasoline was awarded to Vitol. (Reporting by Jessica Donati and by Humeyra Pamuk in Dubai; Editing by Anthony Barker)