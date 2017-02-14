DUBAI Feb 14 Dubai's Road & Transport Authority
(RTA) said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy 200 electric vehicles
from Tesla Inc, a day after the carmaker announced it
would open its first Middle East office in Dubai.
RTA is buying Model S sedans and Model X SUVs to be used by
the Dubai Taxi Corporation, which operates taxi services in the
emirate, RTA said in a statement.
Tesla Founder Elon Musk and RTA Chairman Mattar Al Tayer
signed the agreement to buy the cars on the sidelines of a
summit in Dubai, the statement said.
Musk spoke at the summit on Monday when he also announced
the opening of the Dubai office.
