DUBAI Nov 26 Dubai plans to build a 10 billion
dirham ($2.7 billion) complex of five theme parks, including one
focused on India's Bollywood cinema industry, to expand its
booming tourism sector, the Dubai ruler's office said on Monday.
Local real estate company Meraas Holding has been chosen to
develop the project, the first stage of which is expected to be
completed by 2014, the office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid
al-Maktoum said in a statement on its website.
Located near Dubai's Jebel Ali port area, the complex is to
include an adventure park featuring Hollywood brands, a marine
park, a children's park and a night safari.
Meraas has formed partnerships with several major film
studios in Mumbai to obtain content for the Bollywood Parks
section, which will include a theatre showing Broadway-style
musicals, the statement said.
A tourism boom and a nascent recovery in Dubai's property
market has prompted the emirate to announce a string of
ambitious projects this year. On Saturday, Sheikh Mohammed
unveiled plans for a tourism and retail development which, he
said, would include 100 hotels and the largest shopping mall in
the world.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)