DUBAI, March 19 Dubai's government will consider
establishing the world's first fully sharia-compliant
export-import bank to promote the emirate's foreign trade, the
Department of Economic Development said on Wednesday.
The bank would provide financing to companies involved in
trade while helping them to reduce their risks and gain market
access, the department said in a statement without giving
details of the proposed institution's structure or financing.
Noor Investment Group, which is affiliated to Investment
Corp of Dubai, the emirate's flagship investment vehicle, will
advise on the project, the department added. It did not give a
time frame.
Dubai is a top trans-shipment hub for trade in the region
and wants to become a leading global centre for Islamic finance.
Islamic trade finance remains a tiny part of global banking
business, but it is gradually attracting interest among banks
and asset managers because of the rapid growth of trade in
predominantly Muslim areas such as the Gulf and southeast Asia.
Last month the Export-Import Bank of Malaysia said it had
issued what it called the world's first U.S. dollar-denominated
Islamic bond issue from an export-import bank; the $300 million,
five-year sukuk attracted $3.2 billion of investor orders.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)