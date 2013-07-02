(Refiles to clarify headline)
By Yara Bayoumy
DUBAI, July 2 A United Arab Emirates court will
deliver verdicts on Tuesday in the case of 94 Emiratis charged
with plotting to overthrow the government, a sensitive case
reflecting the authorities' deep mistrust of Islamist groups
after the Arab Spring.
Dozens of people have been detained in a crackdown on
Islamists in the past year amid heightened worries among
officials about a spillover of unrest in other Arab countries.
The trial, which human rights groups say has included
"flagrant flaws" in procedure, is seen as an attempt by the Gulf
Arab state to address what it says is a threat from the banned
Muslim Brotherhood. The defendants say they have been abused, an
accusation the state denies.
The Federal Supreme Court is expected to rule on the guilt
or innocence of the accused and also to pronounce sentence on
those found guilty. Local media reports have said the charges
carry a potential jail term of 10 years.
Many of the 94 who have been on trial since March are
members of the al-Islah group, which the UAE says has links to
Egypt's Brotherhood. Al-Islah says it shares some of the
Brotherhood's ideology but has no organisational links to it.
The defendants, known as UAE94, are accused of "belonging to
an illegal, secret organisation ... that aims to counter the
foundations of this state in order to seize power and of
contacting foreign entities and groups to implement this plan".
The defendants have denied the charges.
INSPIRED BY ARAB SPRING
Attorney General Salem Saeed Kubaish said in January the
members had sought to infiltrate institutions of the state,
including schools, universities and ministries.
He said the accused, all UAE nationals, had invested money
from Brotherhood membership fees and charity funds to set up
commercial enterprises and real estate investments held in their
own names to conceal their activities from the state.
"The case is important for the UAE because it targets its
security and we have full confidence in the UAE judiciary to
issue sentences they see fit," a UAE official, who declined to
be named, told Reuters.
"The UAE considers the trial to have taken place in a fair
and legal manner."
One of the region's most politically stable nations, largely
thanks to its oil wealth and cradle-to-grave welfare system, the
UAE has seen none of the violent turmoil that has shaken other
parts of the Middle East and North Africa in the past two years.
But some UAE Islamists, inspired by the successes of
counterparts in countries such as Egypt and Tunisia, have
stepped up their activities, angering the authorities in a
country where no political opposition is permitted.
International media have been barred from attending court
hearings, which have been taking place since March.
Rights groups have urged authorities to grant full public
access to the trial. A source close to the UAE government said
the trial had taken place in a "very transparent manner".
The defendants said they had been insulted, threatened and
in some cases subjected to physical abuse after the arrest. UAE
authorities have dismissed the accusations.
In a separate case, last month the UAE said it would put on
trial 30 Emiratis and Egyptians accused of setting up an illegal
branch of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood, further straining ties
between the two countries.
