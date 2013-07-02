* Trial shows UAE leaders' distrust of Brotherhood
* Defendants allege torture, authorities deny this
* HRW calls UAE "a serious abuser of human rights"
ABU DHABI July 2 Sixty-one convicted coup
plotters received jail terms of up to 10 years in the United
Arab Emirates on Tuesday after a trial that targeted Islamists
and drew criticism from human rights groups.
Among those sentenced were academics, lawyers and members of
prominent UAE families, including a cousin of the ruler of one
of the seven emirates in the oil-rich federation, a longtime foe
of Islamist groups seeking a role in politics and state affairs.
Eight men were sentenced in absentia by the Federal Supreme
Court to 15 years in prison, in a judgement rights groups said
showed growing intolerance in the U.S.-allied Gulf Arab country.
The government said the sentences could not be appealed.
"These verdicts cement the UAE's reputation as a serious
abuser of basic human rights," said Nicholas McGeehan, Gulf
researcher at Human Rights Watch. "Today's judgements mark yet
another low point for the UAE's worsening human rights record."
Alkarama, a Swiss-based Arab human rights group, called the
verdicts politically driven and said they should be overturned.
State news agency WAM said that apart from those sentenced
in absentia, 56 were jailed for 10 years and five for seven
years, while 25 were acquitted, including all 13 women accused.
Dozens of suspected Islamists have been detained in the past
year amid government worries about a spillover of Arab unrest.
The trial was widely seen as an attempt to tackle what the
UAE sees as a threat from the banned Muslim Brotherhood.
ALLEGATIONS OF ABUSE
Many of the 94 defendants belong to al-Islah, a group which
the UAE says has links to Egypt's Brotherhood. Al-Islah denies
this, but says it shares some of the Brotherhood's ideology.
The defendants, known as UAE94, were accused of "belonging
to an illegal, secret organisation ... that aims to counter the
foundations of this state in order to seize power and of
contacting foreign entities and groups to implement this plan".
The defendants had denied the charges, and some said they
had been abused in detention, an accusation the state denied.
International media have been barred from attending the
court hearings, which began in March. On Tuesday witnesses said
police blocked roads outside the court.
Family members gathered at a parking lot nearby said they
had expected tough verdicts but were disappointed that the court
had not examined allegations of torture and procedural flaws.
A British lawyer, Melanie Gingell, mandated by several human
rights groups to attend the hearing, was informed at the last
minute that she could not do so, the groups said in a statement.
RIPPLES FROM ARAB UNREST
Attorney General Salem Saeed Kubaish said in January the
defendants had sought to infiltrate state institutions,
including schools, universities and ministries.
He said the accused, all UAE nationals, had invested money
from Brotherhood membership fees and charity funds to set up
commercial enterprises and real estate investments held in their
own names to conceal their activities from the state.
A government statement after the verdict said the court had
been transparent, fair and independent, with more than 500
observers at each hearing, including relatives of the
defendants, local media and a state-linked rights group.
Rights groups had urged authorities to grant full public
access to the trial. They did not do so.
One of the region's most politically stable nations, largely
thanks to its oil wealth and cradle-to-grave welfare system, the
UAE has seen none of the violent turmoil that has shaken other
parts of the Middle East and North Africa in the past two years.
But some UAE Islamists, inspired by their brethren's gains
in countries such as Egypt and Tunisia, have become more active,
angering the authorities in a state that brooks no opposition.
Separately, the UAE said last month it would try 30 Emiratis
and Egyptians accused of setting up an illegal branch of Egypt's
Muslim Brotherhood, further straining UAE-Egyptian relations.
