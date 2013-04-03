DUBAI, April 3 Human rights groups urged United
Arab Emirates authorities on Wednesday to grant full public
access to the trial of 94 people accused of plotting to seize
power in the Gulf Arab state.
But a source close to the UAE government said the trial,
which began in Abu Dhabi last month, was taking place in a "very
transparent manner".
More than 60 people have been detained in a crackdown on
Islamists in the past year amid heightened worries among
officials about a spillover from unrest in other Arab countries.
The trial is seen as an attempt by the Gulf Arab state to
address what it says is a security threat from the banned Muslim
Brotherhood.
Human Rights Watch (HRW), which along with other rights
groups has questioned the fairness of the detentions and the
legal proceedings, raised concerns about the arrest of Abdulla
al-Hadidi, the son of one of the 94 defendants.
The group said Abdulla al-Hadidi had been arrested on March
21 on charges of publishing in bad faith false details of a
public trial session on the Internet. Hadidi had attended four
court sessions and written about them on social media websites.
Human Rights Watch said that, a day before his arrest,
officials from the Federal Supreme Court in Abu Dhabi had
informed Hadidi and several other relatives of the defendants
that the authorities would no longer allow family members to
attend the trial.
"Preventing independent monitors and family members from
entering the court only increases the suspicions as to why the
authorities need to hide what is being said and done inside,"
Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East and North Africa director at
Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.
"If the UAE authorities can present admissible and credible
evidence that these defendants have committed crimes, why would
they shroud the proceedings in secrecy?" she said.
The statement on Wednesday was signed by a coalition of
rights groups including Amnesty International, the Arabic
Network for Human Rights Information, the Cairo Institute for
Human Rights Studies, the Gulf Centre for Human Rights and the
International Federation for Human Rights.
A source close to the UAE government said that details
emerging from the hearings showed that UAE's security and
stability were being threatened.
"The trial has taken place in a very transparent manner and
in the presence of the media and civil society groups that have
reported on all the details of this trial," the source told
Reuters.
According to the UAE laws and court rules, only UAE media
and civil society organisations are allowed to attend court
hearings.
The state news agency WAM in January quoted the attorney
general, Salem Saeed Kubaish, as saying that members of the
group had sought to penetrate institutions of the state,
including schools, universities and ministries.
Dubai police chief Dhahi Khalfan told Reuters in an
interview published on Wednesday that the defendants, who
include lawyers, teachers, judges and a member of the ruling
family of one of the emirates, had reached an advanced state in
their alleged conspiracy.
UAE newspapers have said the defendants belong to al-Islah,
a local Islamist group which says it wants peaceful reform and
has no direct links to Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood.
The statement said the serious violations of due process in
the pre-trial period included holding at least 64 of the
detainees at undisclosed locations for periods of up to a year
before the trial. It said many detainees did not have access to
legal assistance until late February.
"When they did finally meet with their lawyers, a
representative of the state security prosecutor was in the room
and within earshot, in violation of the requirement under
international law for confidentiality in conversations between
lawyers and clients," the statement said.
It added that the rights groups had documented "credible
allegations of torture at UAE state security facilities for many
years" and urged authorities to provide independent forensic
medical examinations to defendants who say they have been
tortured. The UAE denies the use of torture.
