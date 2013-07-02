(Adds details)
DUBAI, July 2 A United Arab Emirates court on
Tuesday convicted most of 94 Emiratis charged with plotting a
coup, Abu Dhabi television said, at the end of trial analysts
said reflected government mistrust of Islamist groups following
the Arab Spring.
The television said that the Federal Supreme Court sentenced
56 suspects to prison sentences ranging between three and 10
years. Eight suspects were sentenced in absentia to 15 years in
jail and another 26 were acquitted.
Witnesses said that police blocked roads outside the court
in Abu Dhabi and kept reporters away from the building.
Dozens of people have been detained in a crackdown on
Islamists in the past year amid heightened worries among
officials about a spillover of unrest in other Arab countries.
The trial, which human rights groups say has included
"flagrant flaws" in procedure, is widely seen as an attempt by
the Gulf Arab state to address what it says is a threat from the
banned Muslim Brotherhood.
The defendants had denied the charges, and some said they
had been abused in detention, an accusation the state denies.
(Writing by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean)