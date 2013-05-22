DUBAI May 22 Customs officials in United Arab
Emirates have seized hundreds of elephant tusks shipped from
Africa marked as furniture, the Ministry of Environment and
Water said.
The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said in a
statement that the container came from Mombasa in Kenya.
Poaching has risen in recent years across sub-Saharan
Africa, where well-armed criminal gangs have killed elephants
and rhinos for tusks that are often shipped to Asia for use in
ornaments and some medicines.
The UAE ministry said the shipment, containing 259 pieces of
ivory, was discovered by customs officials at Dubai's Jebel Ali
port on May 1.
It was the second shipment of its kind to be seized by Dubai
customs officials since November, when 215 elephant tusks worth
an estimated $4 million en route from Kenya to Hong Kong was
intercepted.
That shipment had been concealed in bags marked "red beans".
Wildlife officials say smugglers use Dubai because of its
role as a busy international import and export hub.
"It is not surprising that wildlife trade is part of this
mix," said Elsayed Mohamed, IFAW's Middle East Regional
Director.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; editing by Sami Aboudi)