BRIEF-Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 bln - Bloomberg
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
DUBAI Dec 23 United Arab Bank, the sixth-largest lender by market value on the Abu Dhabi bourse, signed a $250 million, two-year loan facility to be used to fund its general business.
The bank had originally aimed for a total size of $200 million but, having received subscriptions worth over twice this amount, it decided to expand the financing, it said in a statement late on Sunday.
UAB's deal was backed by a dozen lenders, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Arab Banking Corp, First Gulf Bank, National Bank of Umm al-Qaiwain and Union National Bank acting as bookrunners.
The other banks involved were Al Khaliji Commercial Bank , Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Commercial Bank of Qatar, Commerzbank and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal is revising the basis for calculating its gross domestic product and expects the changes to show its economy is at least 30 percent larger than currently believed, the West African nation's finance minister said on Friday.