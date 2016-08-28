ABU DHABI Aug 28 Ride-hailing services Uber
and Careem have suspended services in Abu Dhabi, the
capital of the United Arab Emirates, since Saturday and did not
know when they could resume operations, they said on Sunday.
"This is a temporary suspension and we will let you know of
any further updates," an Uber spokesman in Dubai said via email.
He did not respond to a question on the reason for the
suspension.
Christian Eid, vice-president of marketing and
communications for Careem, a Dubai-based company, said many of
its drivers were being stopped by authorities in Abu Dhabi,
apparently over licensing issues, and as a result had become
nervous and were staying off the roads. This had forced Careem
to halt services there, he said.
The Abu Dhabi government's Centre for Regulation of
Transport by Hire Cars, which manages the taxi and transport
sector, did not respond to queries. The centre oversees about
seven taxi operators and 18 limousine operators, some of which
are partly government owned.
Uber and Careem said they had not suspended operations in
neighbouring Dubai, the commercial and tourist hub of the UAE.
Uber, which launched services in Abu Dhabi in 2013, said
last year the Middle East and North Africa contained some of its
fastest-growing markets and that it planned to invest $250
million to expand in the region.
