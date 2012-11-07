* "Political agreement" on UAE order for 60 Typhoon jets
-source
* Deal expected sooner rather than later
AMMAN Nov 7 Britain has made "extremely
encouraging" progress in securing an order from the United Arab
Emirates for 60 Typhoon fighter jets made by BAE Systems
, a British defence source said on Wednesday.
"There is a political agreement. Clearly there are a lot of
details to be worked through, but it is extremely encouraging,"
the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
He said a contract was likely to be signed sooner rather
than later.
The official was speaking after British Prime Minister David
Cameron travelled to the UAE earlier this week on a two-day
diplomacy and trade visit. Previously, Cameron's office and BAE
sources had said the Emiratis had shown interest in ordering up
to 60 of the aircraft.
The two countries said in a joint communique on Tuesday that
they planned to establish a defence and industrial partnership
involving close cooperation around the Typhoon. They did not
give details of the tie-up.
In 2007, Saudi Arabia signed a contract with BAE to buy 72
Typhoons; that deal was worth around 4.5 billion pounds ($7
billion).