(Adds details on ADCB repayment)

ABU DHABI, March 6 Two Abu Dhabi banks on Wednesday repaid 5.5 billion dirhams ($1.49 billion) in UAE government support they received in the wake of the global financial crisis, following the lead of other lenders moving to replace the funds with cheaper financing.

The United Arab Emirates ministry of finance injected 70 billion dirhams ($19 billion) into the banks to shore up balance sheets after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in September 2008 triggered a crisis in the global financial system.

The support was converted into seven-year, capital-boosting bonds in late 2009.

Banks, however, were expected to speed up repayment of the funds this year as the value of the capital instruments was diminishing and banks could raise cheaper finance in the market.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank repaid 4 billion dirhams out of a total of 6.6 billion dirhams. The bank had raised $1.5 billion in a two-part bond sale in February.

Earlier in the day, Union National Bank repaid 1.5 billion dirhams out of 3.2 billion dirhams, the lenders said in a separate bourse statement on Wednesday.

The banks received all approvals from the UAE central bank and the ministry of finance, the statement said.

The repayments have signalled a return to normal capital-raising practices in the Gulf state, more than four years after the global financial crisis broke.

Earlier in the week, First Gulf Bank fully repaid 4.5 billion dirhams it received.

National Bank of Abu Dhabi, the largest UAE lender by market value, originally converted 5.6 billion dirhams of support into bonds but repaid 2.6 billion dirhams last year, while National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE's ninth-largest bank by market value, repaid all of its 684.5 million dirhams of support during 2012.

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David Cowell and Roger Atwood)