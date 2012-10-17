(Adds details)
* Q3 net profit 528.2 mln dirhams vs 493.8 mln yr-ago
* Earnings beat average analysts' forecasts
* Q3 gains from non-trading financial instruments 36.6 mln
dhs
ABU DHABI, Oct 17 Abu Dhabi's Union National
Bank posted a 7-percent rise in third-quarter net
profit on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations, as the
lender reversed losses from financial instruments during the
quarter.
UNB made a net profit of 528.2 million dirhams ($143.8
million) for the quarter ended September 2012, compared with
493.8 million dirhams in the prior-year period, it said in a
statement on the Abu Dhabi bourse.
The earnings beat average analysts' forecast of 446.9
million dirhams for the quarter.
The quarterly earnings were largely boosted by reversal of
losses in the trading and non-trading financial instruments, the
company's financial statements showed.
Gain from non-trading financial instruments was 36.6 million
dirhams compared with a loss of 1.6 million dirhams in the
prior-year period.
Impairment losses on financial assets during the quarter
were 86 million dirhams, a slight increase from the 81.2 million
dirhams reported a year-ago.
Net interest income for the third-quarter rose to 564
million dirhams compared with 562 million dirhams for the
year-ago period. UNB said fee and commission income for the nine
month period ending September 30, reduced to 325 million dirhams
from 364 million dirhams due to changed lending guidelines by
the country's central bank.
Shares of UNB have gained 6.2 percent this year on the Abu
Dhabi bourse.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting By Praveen Menon, Editing by Dinesh Nair)