* Firm to seek approval for foreign ownership hike -
chairman
* Non-UAE nationals total now capped at 15 pct
* Nine-month profit likely 250-260 mln dhs
* To seek 800 mln dhs from local banks for new projects
DUBAI, Sept 25 Dubai developer Union Properties
is to seek board approval to increase the percentage
of shares which foreign investors are allowed to hold in the
company, its chairman said on Wednesday.
The move is part of a wider trend by companies in the United
Arab Emirates and Qatar to review their often-low foreign
ownership caps ahead of their admittance into the MSCI Emerging
Markets Index in May.
"We are studying how much we could increase (the foreign
ownership limit) to and will recommend to the board by
December," Khalid bin Kalban, chairman of Union Properties, told
reporters at a media event in Dubai.
At present, non-UAE nationals can own up to 15 percent of
the developer, a favourite stock among retail investors on the
Dubai Financial Market.
The stock was down 4 percent at 0840 GMT, trimming
year-to-date gains to 118.7 percent. It has benefited in 2013
from a strong rally on the Dubai bourse and renewed confidence
in the emirate's real estate sector, which has recovered from
the bursting of a bubble in 2009.
Last week, Dubai-listed lender Mashreq said it
will allow foreigners to own up to 20 percent of its shares. In
June, Qatar's stock market said Commercial Bank of Qatar
and Qatar Islamic Bank would raise foreign
ownership limits to 25 percent within nine months.
Index compiler MSCI announced in June that both the UAE and
Qatar would be upgraded to emerging market status in a
long-awaited move. The shift will draw in new funds into both
markets from investors who track the MSCI index.
PROFIT HIKE
Kalban said he expected top shareholder Emirates NBD
to retain its stake at the current 15 percent level
after the lender sold parts of its holding in the market over
the past few months. It held 48 percent at the start of 2013.
"ENBD dropping its stake has been positive for us and
investors have shown a lot of interest in the company," said
Kalban, adding he didn't expect any takeover moves for the firm.
Union Properties was working on six new projects worth a
total of 1.5 billion dirhams ($408.4 million), of which it would
require around 800 million dirhams from local banks to help fund
their construction, Kalban said.
The recovery in the real estate market is also helping Union
Properties' bottom line - Kalban said it would likely make a
profit for the first nine months of 2013 in the region of
250-260 million dirhams.
This is up from the 156 million dirhams it posted in the
corresponding period of 2012.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Writing by David French; Editing
by Dinesh Nair)