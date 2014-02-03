DUBAI Feb 3 Union Properties, a Dubai-based real estate developer, said on Monday that its net profit jumped more than eightfold to 1.58 billion dirhams ($430.2 million) last year from 175.8 million dirhams in 2012.

The brief statement did not give a reason for the increase, but companies across Dubai's property sector are booming as the real estate market recovers from its 2008-2010 crash.

The company also said it was recommending a 5 percent bonus share dividend to shareholders for 2013 in a separate statement to the Dubai stock exchange. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David French)