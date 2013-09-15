BRIEF-PSG Group sees full-year HEPS 49.4 pct-50.9 pct higher
* Expects that FY HEPS will be between R9.95 and R10.05, being between 49.4 pct and 50.9 pct higher than R6.66 reported for year ended Feb. 29, 2016
DUBAI, Sept 15 Shares in Dubai's Union Properties have been suspended from trading on the Dubai Financial Market after the developer failed to disclose the results of a board meeting, a bourse statement said on Sunday.
The board meeting was held on Sept. 12, according to the statement.
Union Properties is among the most liquid and heavily traded stocks on the Dubai bourse. The shares are up 70 percent this year, but remain 87 percent below a 2008 peak. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Expects that FY HEPS will be between R9.95 and R10.05, being between 49.4 pct and 50.9 pct higher than R6.66 reported for year ended Feb. 29, 2016
PARIS, April 12 French oil and gas company Total said on Wednesday that its South Korean joint venture with Hanwha will invest $450 million in the group's refining and petrochemicals platform to expand capacity in order to meet growing demand from China.