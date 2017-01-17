ABU DHABI Jan 17 Abu Dhabi green energy firm
Masdar has acquired a 25 percent stake in Hywind Scotland, the
world's first offshore floating wind farm, it said on Tuesday.
Hywind Scotland, a 30 megawatt (MW) pilot wind farm on the
north-east coast of Scotland is a joint venture between Norway's
Statoil, which holds a 75 percent stake and Masdar.
No investment outlay was given.
Commercial operation is scheduled for late 2017. Statoil and
Masdar have agreed to share the development risk and Masdar will
cover 25 percent of past and future costs, a statement from
Masdar said.
"When complete, Hywind Scotland will be the first floating
wind farm in the UK and its novel technology offers vast, global
potential," the statement said.
The pilot project aims to take advantage of Scotland's huge
offshore wind resource by operating in waters exceeding 100
metres depth, demonstrating cost efficient and low risk
solutions for commercial scale parks, it added.
The project comprises five 6MW floating wind turbines
anchored to the seabed. The farm covers an area of around
four-square kilometres, with the average wind speed in this area
of the North Sea is around 10 metres per second.
Investment in the Hywind project will increase Masdar's
presence in the U.K to 1.06 gigawatts of gross electricity
generating capacity, the statement said.
Masdar owns a 20 percent stake in the London Array offshore
wind farm project and a 35 percent stake in Britain's Dudgeon
project.
Wholly-owned by Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala
, Masdar has invested in renewable energy across the
Middle East. Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates is
investing billions of dollars in industry, tourism,
infrastructure and renewables to diversify its economy away from
oil.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Louise Heavens)