* Property developer fled to Yemen, deported back to Dubai
* Arrested in 2008 on embezzlement charge
* Dubai property crash led to sweeping corruption probe
DUBAI, Sept 6 A U.S. property developer who fled
the United Arab Emirates while on bail appeared in court on
Thursday after being deported back to Dubai and will be charged
with leaving the country illegally, the public prosecutor said.
Zack Shahin, former chief executive of Dubai-based property
developer Deyaar, was detained in 2008 on embezzlement
charges and went on a hunger strike in May this year in protest
against being held without a ruling on his case.
He was released on $1.4 million bail in July after
Washington expressed concern about his health but fled for Yemen
which sent him back to Dubai. His lawyers had hoped he would be
deported to the United States.
The court cancelled Shahin's bail and he will remain in jail
to face the embezzlement case, Dubai Attorney General Essam Al
Humaidan said in a statement.
Dubai, a trade and tourism hub in the UAE famed for its
futuristic skyscrapers, suffered a property crash when the
global economy stumbled in late 2008, causing billions of
dollars in project cancellations and thousands of job losses.
After the crash, the Dubai government launched a sweeping
corruption investigation in which several executives of
government-linked companies were arrested on embezzlement
charges.
Shahin's U.S. lawyer said he was pleased that his client was
now being held in a regular jail, rather than the more secretive
detention conditions he faced after deportation.
"Regarding the immigration charge, this was expected. The
judge had earlier said that would be a possibility but that he
would not be charged with breaking bail," lawyer James Jatras,
currently in Dubai, told Reuters.
Shahin's lawyers said last month that he feared for his life
after threats were made against him in the UAE. A Dubai security
official denied such threats had been made.
One of the accusations Shahin faces is that he embezzled
$100,000 from Deyaar. He has denied that, saying the money was
paid to him as an incentive bonus approved by the company's
board of directors, according to a background document released
by his lawyers in July.
