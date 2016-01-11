DUBAI Jan 11 Stockholm-listed investor Vostok
New Ventures Ltd has bought 10 percent of
Dubai-based Propertyfinder Group for $20 million, valuing the
online property portal at $200 million in one of the largest
investments of its kind in the Gulf.
Propertyfinder will use the money to expand its sales and
marketing operations in the Middle East and North Africa and
invest in proprietary technology, the company said in a
statement on Monday.
Bermuda-based investment firm Vostok has numerous
investments in web-based companies, including stakes in Russian
online classified platform Avito, Pakistani property portal
zameen.com and Egyptian recruitment website wuzzuf.net,
according to Vostok's website.
"Vostok brings a lot of expertise," Propertyfinder chief
executive and founder Michael Lahyani told Reuters.
The investment comes despite a downturn in Dubai's real
estate sector, Propertyfinder's home market. Sales prices showed
double-digit percentage declines in the first 11 months of 2015,
industry consultants CBRE estimated in December, forecasting
further drops in 2016.
"We're not seeing any significant slowdown at all, at least
from a dealer perspective, in our traffic," said
Propertyfinder's Lahyani. "As long as people are renting and
buying and selling, the brokers and developers are in business
and it's pretty good for us."
Real estate brokers and developers pay a monthly
subscription to advertise on Propertyfinder, founded in the
United Arab Emirates a decade ago. Since 2012 the portal has
launched websites for Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco,
Bahrain and Lebanon.
Lahyani said his firm attracts 1 million visits monthly,
generating about 300,000 leads. The UAE accounts for more than
half of Propertyfinder's revenue, with visits to its UAE website
split 60-40 between rentals and sales.
"The other markets are growing much faster, they're catching
up," said Lahyani.
Qatar is the company's second-largest market by revenue, but
Lahyani said more populous Egypt and Saudi Arabia offered the
most growth potential.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)