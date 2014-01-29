(Adds details on loan industry, context)
By Dinesh Nair and David French
DUBAI Jan 29 Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital
, the largest shareholder in New York-listed aircraft
leasing firm AerCap Holdings, plans to raise a $700
million loan mainly to refinance existing debt, three banking
sources aware of the matter said.
Waha, in which Abu Dhabi government investment fund Mubadala
owns 16 percent, has picked HSBC Holdings and First
Gulf Bank to help arrange the five-year loan, the
sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the
information is not yet public.
Most of the cash will be used to refinance a $505 million
debt facility maturing in June, with the remainder to be used by
the company for corporate purposes, two of the sources said.
Waha plans to complete the loan by the end of February, they
said.
A Waha spokeswoman in Abu Dhabi was not available for
comment.
The Gulf loan market has begun 2014 with a flurry of
activity compared with the more piecemeal starts to recent
years, with corporates and state-linked entities taking
advantage of the current low interest rate environment to
replace more expensive financing taken out during and
immediately after the global financial crisis.
Abu Dhabi's Emirates Steel is talking with banks for a $1.3
billion loan to help refinance an existing facility and raise
cash to purchase assets from its parent firm.
Meanwhile, Kuwaiti telecom firm Zain is speaking
to lenders about a new fundraising ahead of a $867 million loan
maturity and Commercial Bank of Qatar is raising a
$600 million two-part loan.
Investment banking fees from syndicated lending increased 38
percent to $303 million in 2013, accounting for 42 percent of
total Middle Eastern fees, the highest share since 2004,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Waha is eyeing acquisitions worth up to 500 million dirhams
($136.2 million) in the United Arab Emirates' healthcare and
education sectors as part of its diversification strategy, its
chief executive said in an interview in November.
The firm has also said it will vote in favour of AerCap
Holdings' $5.4 billion acquisition of American International
Group Inc's aircraft leasing unit.
Waha Capital is AerCap's largest shareholder with a 26.3
percent stake. Should the deal complete, Waha's holding will be
reduced to about 14 percent.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Mark Potter)