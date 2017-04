DUBAI Feb 4 Abu Dhabi-based investment firm Waha Capital said on Tuesday it made a profit of 306.4 million dirhams ($83.42 million) in 2013, up from 214.4 million dirhams a year earlier.

The firm's total assets grew to 5.2 billion dirhams from 4.4 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)