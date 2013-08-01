DUBAI Aug 1 Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital reported a net profit of 123.7 million dirhams ($33.68 million)for the first half of the year aided by growth in its portfolio companies, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Waha, whose shareholders include Abu Dhabi government entities, did not provide any quarterly numbers or a comparable figure for its first half profit in the statement.

The company owns a stake in New York-listed aircraft lessor AerCap Holdings and UAE consumer finance company Dunia Finance among others.

