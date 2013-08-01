DUBAI Aug 1 Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital
reported a net profit of 123.7 million dirhams ($33.68
million)for the first half of the year aided by growth in its
portfolio companies, the company said in a statement on
Thursday.
Waha, whose shareholders include Abu Dhabi government
entities, did not provide any quarterly numbers or a comparable
figure for its first half profit in the statement.
The company owns a stake in New York-listed aircraft lessor
AerCap Holdings and UAE consumer finance company Dunia
Finance among others.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)