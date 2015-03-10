DUBAI, March 10 Hundreds of foreign construction
workers staged a rare public protest outside the opulent Dubai
Mall on Tuesday in a pay dispute with their company, witnesses
said.
Dubai authorities deployed riot police to Sheikh Mohammed
bin Rashid Boulevard in downtown Dubai, where the world's
tallest building is located, blocking some roads while
negotiators tried to settle a dispute about overtime pay.
The workers, from south Asia, said the company had stopped
overtime work and pay at a time when basic salaries were too
low.
The Dubai government media office, in a message over
Twitter, said Dubai police helped to resolve the dispute.
"Within an hour, Dubai Police resolved issues of Fountain Views
workers gathered in Boulevard demanding bonus," it said.
Workers, wearing green uniforms, remained at their
construction site near Dubai Mall while negotiations went on.
They cheered and applauded when they were informed that the
dispute had been settled and as police began leaving the area.
Mohammed, a Pakistani employee of Arabian Construction Co,
said a worker's basic salary was less than 500 dirhams ($136)
and with overtime pay, one could make around 1,100 dirhams. "We
don't have overtime work any more so we're striking. I'm not
afraid to ask for my rights," he said.
Details of the agreement were not immediately clear and
officials from the company were not available to comment despite
attempts to contact them by telephone and email.
Dubai, the business and tourism hub of the United Arab
Emirates, is enjoying a construction boom following its recovery
from the 2008 financial crisis; hundreds of thousands of migrant
workers staff the UAE's building sites. Dissent is tightly
controlled and public protests are generally prohibited.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi and Nadia Saleem. Editing by Andrew
Torchia)