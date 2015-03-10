(Adds company's comments, settlement details)
DUBAI, March 10 Hundreds of foreign construction
workers staged a rare public protest on Tuesday outside the
opulent Dubai Mall, one of the main tourist attractions in the
United Arab Emirates, in a pay dispute with their company.
Dubai authorities deployed riot police to Sheikh Mohammed
bin Rashid Boulevard in downtown Dubai, where the world's
tallest building is located, blocking some roads while
negotiators tried to settle a dispute about overtime pay.
The workers, from south Asia, said the company had stopped
overtime work and pay at a time when basic salaries were too
low.
The Dubai government media office, in a message over
Twitter, said Dubai police helped to resolve the dispute.
"Within an hour, Dubai Police resolved issues of Fountain Views
workers gathered in Boulevard demanding bonus," it said.
Details of the agreement between the protesters and the
company were not announced, but the company's general manager
Hassan Auji later told Reuters that the workers' demands were
not legitimate.
"Their main complaint was on incentives - which, by law, we
are not obliged to pay," Auji said by telephone.
A Pakistani employee of Arabian Construction Co (ACC) who
identified himself only as Mohammed said a worker's basic
monthly salary was less than 500 dirhams ($136) and with
overtime pay, one could make around 1,100 dirhams.
"We don't have overtime work any more so we're striking. I'm
not afraid to ask for my rights," he said.
The company said it was continuing to pay workers for some
overtime but had cut back on incentive pay, which was used to
speed up construction work but became unnecessary.
Protesters later also raised complaints about food
allowances, medical services and transportation, which were also
resolved and did not have merit, Auji said.
Dubai, the business and tourism hub of the United Arab
Emirates, is enjoying a construction boom following its recovery
from the 2008 financial crisis; hundreds of thousands of migrant
workers staff the UAE's building sites. Dissent is tightly
controlled and public protests are generally prohibited.
