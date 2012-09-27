DUBAI, Sept 27 State-owned property firm Dubai
Real Estate Corp (DREC) has taken over management of troubled
Zabeel Investments, which is owned by the crown prince of Dubai,
two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Zabeel, which has hospitality, property and private equity
assets, owes approximately 6 billion dirhams ($1.6 billion) to
mostly local banks.
In January, several sources involved in the process told
Reuters that talks with banks to restructure Zabeel's debt had
ground to a halt, with multiple loans in limbo and few assets
available for sale, leaving banks facing the possibility of
steep losses on their loans.
Officials at DREC, which builds and invests in commercial
and industrial properties, were not immediately available for
comment. Telephone calls to Zabeel's office were not answered.
(Reporting by Raissa Kasolowsky and Praveen Menon, Editing by
Andrew Torchia)