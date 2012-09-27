DUBAI, Sept 27 State-owned property firm Dubai Real Estate Corp (DREC) has taken over management of troubled Zabeel Investments, which is owned by the crown prince of Dubai, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Zabeel, which has hospitality, property and private equity assets, owes approximately 6 billion dirhams ($1.6 billion) to mostly local banks.

In January, several sources involved in the process told Reuters that talks with banks to restructure Zabeel's debt had ground to a halt, with multiple loans in limbo and few assets available for sale, leaving banks facing the possibility of steep losses on their loans.

Officials at DREC, which builds and invests in commercial and industrial properties, were not immediately available for comment. Telephone calls to Zabeel's office were not answered. (Reporting by Raissa Kasolowsky and Praveen Menon, Editing by Andrew Torchia)