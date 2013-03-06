* Emirates hires six banks for planned benchmark bond
* Airline raised $750 mln from bond sale in Jan
* Dubai entities take advantage of liquidity in sukuk market
By Rachna Uppal
DUBAI, March 6 Emirates airline,
Dubai's flagship carrier, has hired six banks to arrange a
potential dollar-denominated, benchmark sukuk sale, lead
arrangers said on Wednesday, in what would be its second bond
sale this year.
Emirates, owned by the government of Dubai, picked
Citigroup Inc, Standard Chartered, Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank,
Dubai Islamic Bank and ENBD Capital for the
planned sale.
Dubai, which is recovering from a property-led crisis in
2009, is taking advantage of improved investor sentiment and
strong liquidity in the Islamic bond market to raise financing
for its state entities at relatively cheaper rates.
Investment Corporation of Dubai, the emirate's main
financial vehicle, is in talks with banks to launch its first
Islamic bond issue, sources with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters last week.
Dubai itself raised $1.25 billion in January in an
oversubscribed dual-tranche bond sale, which included a $750
million Islamic tranche.
Last week, another state-owned entity, Dubai Electricity and
Water Authority, returned to global debt markets after an
absence of more than two years. Its $1 billion Islamic debt deal
attracted order books of $5 billion and the bulk of it, about 65
percent, was allocated to the Middle East. The utility printed
the five-year paper at par at a profit rate of 3 percent.
Emirates airline will hold investor meetings in the United
Arab Emirates and Europe commencing March 7, according to lead
arrangers. The meetings will kick-off in Dubai and neighbouring
emirate Abu Dhabi on March 7, followed by Geneva and Zurich on
March 8th and closing in London on the 11th.
Benchmark-sized transactions are at least $500 million.
Emirates launched a $750 million, 12-year amortizing bond in
late January but received a tepid response compared to its last
issue in June 2011. Market players said at the time that the
unusual amortising structure had kept regional investors away.