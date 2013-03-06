BRIEF- GFA acquires Tokyo-based property
June 1GFA Co Ltd * Says it acquired a Tokyo-based property on June 1 * Details undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/A1jfD3 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DUBAI Mar 6 Emirates Airline, Dubai's flagship carrier, has hired six banks to arrange a potential dollar-denominated, benchmark sukuk sale, lead arrangers said on Wednesday.
Emirates picked Citigroup Inc, Standard Chartered , Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and ENBD capital for the planned sale.
The airline will hold investor meetings in the UAE and Europe commencing March 7, according to lead arrangers. Benchmark-sized transactions are at least $500 million. It would be the second issue by the airline this year after a $750 million, 12-year amortizing bond in January.
June 1GFA Co Ltd * Says it acquired a Tokyo-based property on June 1 * Details undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/A1jfD3 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, June 1 Strength in bluechip exporters helped the UK's benchmark index inch back towards an all-time high on Thursday and outperform broader European markets where weakness in banks weighed.