DUBAI Mar 6 Emirates Airline, Dubai's flagship carrier, has hired six banks to arrange a potential dollar-denominated, benchmark sukuk sale, lead arrangers said on Wednesday.

Emirates picked Citigroup Inc, Standard Chartered , Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and ENBD capital for the planned sale.

The airline will hold investor meetings in the UAE and Europe commencing March 7, according to lead arrangers. Benchmark-sized transactions are at least $500 million. It would be the second issue by the airline this year after a $750 million, 12-year amortizing bond in January.