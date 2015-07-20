BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago
DUBAI, July 20 Abu Dhabi-based Emirates Motor Company, the authorised distributor for Mercedes-Benz in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, has closed a debut $175 million syndicated dual tranche loan deal, the arranger of the facility said on Monday.
Noor Bank was the initial lead arranger for the syndicated structured facility and was joined by Al Khalij Commercial Bank, ABC Islamic Bank and National Bank of Oman in the loan deal, Noor Bank said in a press statement.
The tenure and other details of the facility were not disclosed. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
BEIJING, May 7 Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli has stressed the need for "steady" planning in an ambitious new economic zone the government has touted as a driver of growth in northern China, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.