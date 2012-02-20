* Issue would be first yuan sale from a Middle Eastern
credit
* Also highlights growing importance of China ties
* Roadshows kick off Feb. 22, take in Hong Kong, Singapore
* HSBC, Stanchart, ENBD Capital to arrange meetings
(Recasts lead, adds comments, background)
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Feb 20 Dubai lender Emirates
NBD could soon issue the Gulf Arab region's first yuan
bond, reflecting the growing importance of bilateral ties with
China and giving a further boost for yuan-denominated issuance
in international markets.
Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest lender by market value and
majority government-owned, said on Monday it had picked banks to
arrange roadshows in Hong Kong and Singapore this week ahead of
a potential offshore bond, a so-called "dim sum" issue.
The lender announced the investor meetings days after
reports it had been considering a Swiss franc issue.
An official at the bank, requesting anonymity, said Emirates
NBD had been weighing up both options simultaneously.
"There is a big push from China to link foreign investment
into UAE names. This is a sort of reciprocal exercise for that
objective," a regional debt capital markets banker said,
declining to be identified.
"ENBD may also be thinking about the extension of commercial
banking business into China to help Chinese companies expand
into MENA (Middle East North Africa) where there is a lot of
rebuilding and project finance work. China has the cash and
demand for oil."
There has been a consistent growth in bilateral economic and
financial cooperation between China and the United Arab
Emirates.
Last month China signed a bilateral currency swap agreement
with the UAE worth 35 billion yuan ($5.5 billion), China's first
currency swap deal in the Middle East, in a move to boost
two-way trade and investment.
In the first 11 months of 2011 trade between China and the
UAE grew to $32 billion in value, up 38 percent, according to
Chinese customs data. Chinese exports to the UAE, worth $24.3
billion, dominated that trade.
HUGE LENDING POTENTIAL
Emirates NBD would be following in the footsteps of
McDonalds, Volkswagen and UK retailer Tesco
, which have all issued offshore bonds issued in yuan in
the last year.
"While many global entities have tapped the dim sum market
in recent months it remains a new market for GCC (Gulf
Cooperation Council) borrowers," said Chavan Bhogaita, head of
markets strategy unit at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
"Should this deal prove to be successful, and attract strong
demand, it could be significant in terms of highlighting another
potential pool of liquidity for GCC issuers."
Offshore yuan bonds help international companies get access
to funding from an otherwise restricted market.
"The offshore renminbi (RMB) market has huge lending
potential. RMB is just a large underused market, and due to
changing market dynamics, traditional sources of funding (for
Gulf borrowers) may change," said a Dubai-based fixed income
research analyst at a top global bank.
Emirates NBD has picked HSBC, Standard Chartered
, and its own unit, ENBD Capital, to run the roadshows,
which will take place from Feb. 22, a company statement said.
An offshore RMB-denominated bond may follow, subject to
market conditions, the statement added.
Meanwhile the central banks of China and Qatar earlier this
month agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas including the
development of their financial markets.
(Additional reporting by Martina Fuchs and Mala Pancholia;
Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Amran Abocar and David
Cowell)